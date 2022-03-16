Denkschubser   |   

Der Geist der Wahrheit und der Geist der Freiheit sind die Pfeiler der Gesellschaft.    Henrik Johan Ibsen

15.03.2022

 Stellenangebot  16.03.2022

Walraven is looking for a Product Manager Fire Protection Systems

Walraven is an international operating family business where over 1200 employees are working on a daily basis with pride and passion serving our customer base: thousands of technical installation companies all over the world.

Our HQ is based in the Netherlands, Mijdrecht (between Amsterdam and Utrecht). We have manufacturing and sales entities in 20 countries. Walraven is unique because of the social and entrepreneurial spirit. It’s all about people. Opportunities in the market are seen and exploited, investigating duly associated risks.

We are looking for a colleague in the role of:

Product Manager Fire protection Systems (m|f|d)

We look forward to receiving your application!

Walraven steht für Befestigungs-, Brandschutz- und Sanitärtechnik, Know-how und Serviceleistungen mit 20 Produktions- und Verkaufsniederlassungen in Europa, Asien und den USA.

Walraven GmbH
Walraven GmbH
Karl-von-Linde-Strasse 22
95447 Bayreuth
Deutschland
Telefon:  0921 - 7560-0
info.de@walraven.com
www.walraven.com

