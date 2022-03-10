Denkschubser   |   

10.03.2022

 Stellenangebot  10.03.2022

Die Ewald W. Schneider® GmbH sucht: Head of Export & Sales (m/f/d) Sanitary France (EWS 1665)

Opportunity to develop and expand the business activities of a successful sanitaryware manufacturer in France on your own responsibility and to take over the fortunes of other European sanitaryware markets in the future. Business fluent French required (additional foreign language desirable).

The task includes to develop the export and sales strategy independently and implement it successfully.

You have proven and in-depth knowledge of the market situation and opportunities in the sanitary industry in France.

You can expect an attractive salary, the opportunity to independently expand and develop our client’s business activities in France and to be an important part of the further development of a successful company in the sanitary sector with production in Germany.

Wir sichern Ihnen absolute Diskretion zu!
Ihr Ansprechpartner: Christian Bräuer
Telefon:  +49 (0) 151-21122404     projektleitungewald-w-schneider.de     www.ewald-w-schneider.de
Ewald W. Schneider® und sein Team orientieren sich am Allgemeinen Gleichbehandlungsgesetz (AGG)

Ewald W. Schneider® GmbH
Kompetent und zuverlässig für den Mittelstand seit 1989
Amtsstraße 1
27624 Geestland
Deutschland
Telefon:  0049-0 171 - 3665482
projektleitung@ewald-w-schneider.de
www.ewald-w-schneider.de

