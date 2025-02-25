Hierzu wurde ein Besprechungsraum angemietet, in dem Mitglieder sich über wichtige Punkte der ISH informieren können oder auch Lieferanten eine Möglichkeit zu einer Kontaktaufnahme haben.

Sind Sie Großhändler und sind an einem Gespräch bezüglich Mitgliedschaft in der IGH interessiert, besuchen Sie uns gerne. Sie finden uns:

Halle 3.C Westseite – Meetingraum 063

IGH represented at ISH 2025



On the occasion of the world's largest plumbing and heating trade fair, the ISH, the IGH will also be represented at the ISH with its subsidiary TED.

For this purpose, a meeting room has been rented where members can find out about important points of the ISH or suppliers have the opportunity to get in touch.

If you are a wholesaler and are interested in a discussion about membership in the IGH, please visit us. You can find us:

Hall 3.C West Side – Meeting Room 063

IGH rappresentata all'ISH 2025



In occasione della più grande fiera mondiale dell'idrotermosanitario, l'ISH, anche l'IGH sarà presente all'ISH con la sua filiale TED.

A tal fine, è stata affittata una sala riunioni in cui i membri possono informarsi sui punti importanti dell'ISH o i fornitori hanno l'opportunità di mettersi in contatto.

Se sei un grossista e sei interessato a una discussione sull'adesione all'IGH, vieni a trovarci. Puoi trovarci:

Padiglione 3.C Lato Ovest – Sala Riunioni 063