Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir ab sofort:
Order Fulfillment Officer (m/w/d) / Sachbearbeiter im Vertriebsinnendienst - Auftragsabwicklung (m/w/d)
Jobbeschreibung
Target:
What is the main reason for the existence of this position? How does this job contribute to the targets of the total company?
- Satisfied customer (necessary languages: German, Polish, English)
- Important liaison between sales, customers and internal organization
- Securing SLA
- Ensuring reliability in our performance
- Contact to Sales Managers and Headquarter in Italy
- Accelerate decision making process for operational tasks of the Order fulfillment
Organization:
Reports to Regional Logistics Manager Europe
Activities/ responsibilities:
- Order entry / Order management / Order approval
- Follow up on customers requests and pending orders
- Control Pricing / Credits
- Control of deviations of deliveries/ Delivery management
- General administration
- Contact person for internal and external customer and HQ
- Availability check and follow up
- Back-up to team-members
- Forwarder operational management
Soft skills (competences):
- Ability to express oneself verbally fluently in English, German and Polish
- Power of persuasion
- Flexible behavior
- Team player
- Sensitivity (feelings/needs of others)
- Planning and organization skills
- Organization sensitivity
- Problem solving skills
- Drive
- Accountability
- Stress resistance / Coordination / prioritization
Wir bieten dir einen sicheren und langfristigen Arbeitsplatz, in einem international erfolgreichen Unternehmen.
Du bist interessiert? Dann sende bitte deine vollständigen Bewerbungsunterlagen, unter Angabe des frühestmöglichen Eintrittstermin und Gehaltsvorstellung an folgende E-Mail-Adresse: patricia.smitsdwtgroup.com und starte deine Karriere in unserem motivierten Team.
Wir freuen uns auf dich!
DAB Pumps GmbH
Am Nordpark 3
41069 Mönchengladbach