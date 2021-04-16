Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir ab sofort:

Order Fulfillment Officer (m/w/d) / Sachbearbeiter im Vertriebsinnendienst - Auftragsabwicklung (m/w/d)

Jobbeschreibung

Target:

What is the main reason for the existence of this position? How does this job contribute to the targets of the total company?

Satisfied customer (necessary languages: German, Polish, English)

Important liaison between sales, customers and internal organization

Securing SLA

Ensuring reliability in our performance

Contact to Sales Managers and Headquarter in Italy

Accelerate decision making process for operational tasks of the Order fulfillment

Organization:

Reports to Regional Logistics Manager Europe

Activities/ responsibilities:

Order entry / Order management / Order approval

Follow up on customers requests and pending orders

Control Pricing / Credits

Control of deviations of deliveries/ Delivery management

General administration

Contact person for internal and external customer and HQ

Availability check and follow up

Back-up to team-members

Forwarder operational management

Soft skills (competences):

Ability to express oneself verbally fluently in English, German and Polish

Power of persuasion

Flexible behavior

Team player

Sensitivity (feelings/needs of others)

Planning and organization skills

Organization sensitivity

Problem solving skills

Drive

Accountability

Stress resistance / Coordination / prioritization

Wir bieten dir einen sicheren und langfristigen Arbeitsplatz, in einem international erfolgreichen Unternehmen.

Du bist interessiert? Dann sende bitte deine vollständigen Bewerbungsunterlagen, unter Angabe des frühestmöglichen Eintrittstermin und Gehaltsvorstellung an folgende E-Mail-Adresse: patricia.smits @ dwtgroup.com und starte deine Karriere in unserem motivierten Team.

Wir freuen uns auf dich!

DAB Pumps GmbH

Am Nordpark 3

41069 Mönchengladbach

Hier finden Sie die Stellenanzeige als PDF zum Download.