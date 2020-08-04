Our client is a group-affiliated and medium-sized company with production headquarters in the near of Hannover (Lower Saxony). It is a leading manufacturer of specialist water supply systems “Made in Germany”, consisting of extruded pipes and fittings in buildings. The companies hot & cold water supply systems meet the highest German standards of quality and are well established in the B2B market. For over 25 years and in over 20 countries in the world the companies water supply systems have been used in applications that demand the highest levels of durability and reliability.

Major tasks and responsibilities i.a.:

You are in charge of the technical and product-related input of sales, support and advice to the customer service department, and project management.

You are engaged with customers through multiple channels and serve as the customer voice inside the company.

You determine and prioritize the right initiatives by understanding customer pain points, market trends and competitive activity.

You are in authority for training and further education of business customers and colleagues.

Job Requirements i.a.:

You have a completed apprenticeship (with adequate postgraduate training) in the sanitary area or/plus a comparable academic degree

You have a minimum of 5 years of experience in product management or technical sales support on a high level in the sanitary/heating area - preferably in hot and cold supply systems.

You have excellent presentation and communication skills in business fluent English and German.

Your Benefits i.a.:

Competitive salary with a variable bonus

A secure job with diverse development opportunities in a renowned company

A company car also for private use

Flexible working hours

The possibility of leaving lasting traces

Flat hierarchies and room for individuality